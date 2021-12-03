Advertisement

‘Handsome’ Secret Service agent goes viral

By Jeanne Moos, CNN
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Secret Service agent has some not-so-secret crushes across the internet after video of him went viral on social media.

A guy who protected the Bidens on vacation may now need protection himself from his fans. Two friends were in stitches after waiting for the Bidens in Nantucket but focusing on “whoever this beautiful man was” instead.

“She was like, ‘Do you see that Secret Service guy? Like, he’s so handsome,’” said Sadie Thomas, who posted a video. “And I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ so then we both started videoing it.”

Clip after clip went viral. One was shot by photographer Matthew Notarangelo.

“He just looked like someone out of a magazine, like perfect hair, sunglasses,” Notarangelo said.

Even Stephen Colbert couldn’t resist.

“Whoa, if he’s there who’s manning the door at Abercrombie and Fitch?” Colbert said on his show.

Lots of people thought he looked like Tom Cruise, though no one got a good shot of him without his sunglasses.

Online posters went gaga. No comment from the Secret Service itself, though a source confirmed to CNN that he is an agent.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters battle fire on historic Walnut Street in Springfield.
Firefighters release the cause of Walnut Street apartment fire in Springfield
Chris King/Queen City Auto
Owner of Springfield auto dealership pleads guilty to identify theft, wire fraud charges
Woman killed, man in serious condition after a car hit them near Conway, Mo.
The fast-food chain introduced the Whopper in 1957.
Burger King is celebrating its birthday with 37 cent Whoppers
Cars parked the wrong way on street
Fact Finders: Is that legal? Traffic parking question

Latest News

Springfield tattoo artist Gabriel Tenneson has been giving back year-round to help people...
BUDDY CHECK 3: Springfield tattoo artist offers help to patients recovering from breast surgeries
A Secret Service agent goes viral for his looks.
'Handsome' Secret Service agent goes viral
Chris King/Queen City Auto
Owner of Springfield auto dealership pleads guilty to identify theft, wire fraud charges
Man arrested, charged in stabbing of supervisor Friday at Fort Leonard Wood