Man arrested, charged in stabbing of supervisor Friday at Fort Leonard Wood

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway after authorities say a civilian pharmacist at Fort Leonard Wood assaulted his supervisor with a knife and stabbed him multiple times.

Law enforcement at Fort Leonard Wood arrested Robert E. Sapp, 63, in the investigation. Following the altercation at the post, Sapp was charged Friday with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with the intent to do bodily harm. He is currently in federal custody.

Emergency personnel responded to the incident at the Fort Leonard Wood Main Exchange around 10 a.m. Friday after a physical altercation was reported.

According to an affidavit, filed in support of a criminal complaint, Sapp was working at a dispensing window at the Post Exchange Pharmacy at Fort Leonard Wood when he was approached by the supervisory pharmacist. Another employee told investigators the two men started arguing, then tumbled to the ground. A witness said she saw Sapp standing over his supervisor with a knife in his hand, stabbing him. When she asked Sapp, “What are you doing?” he put the knife in his pocket and fled from the pharmacy.

According to the affidavit, two bystanders chased Sapp to the parking lot. They saw Sapp get into a vehicle, which they tried to stop before he drove off.

Sapp was detained by military police while attempting to flee in his vehicle. According to the affidavit, when Sapp was removed from his vehicle, he had a knife in his pocket with visible hair and blood on it. The vehicle also had visible blood on the interior of the driver’s side door, while Sapp had blood on his clothing.

The victim was transported to the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital. Medical personal reported that he has multiple stab wounds, including multiple stab wounds to his head. Fort Leonard Wood officials tell KY3 his injuries considered not to be life-threatening.

The incident is under investigation by the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division and Fort Leonard Wood’s Directorate of Emergency Services.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.