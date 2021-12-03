Owner of Springfield auto dealership pleads guilty to identify theft, wire fraud charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Federal prosecutors say a Springfield businessman has pleaded guilty to identity theft and wire fraud for submitting fraudulent loans totaling nearly $800,000.

Chris King owns Queen City Auto in Springfield. He pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud and identity theft.

Investigators say King, through his business Queen City Auto, would obtain the personal identifying information of individuals who were interested in obtaining a loan to purchase a vehicle. Investigators say King fraudulently submitted at least 30 automobile loan applications using obtained personal information. They say he then received cash deposits via a wire transfer. The transfers added up to $783,475,.84. The loans happened between November 1, 2018, through November 8, 2020. All of the victims lived in the state of Missouri.

He faces up to 20 years in prison for the charges.

KY3 News asked King for a statement after the news broke and requested an on-camera interview. We have not heard back from King.

