Springfield hair stylists notice impacts from supply chain issues

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The beauty industry is feeling the impacts of the supply chain issues with shortages, price increases and shipping delays. Owner of Little Bitty Hair Salon Chelsea Wentz said some of her retail products have been on back order for the past nine months.

Wentz uses those earnings to pay rent or to further her education, but she hasn’t been able to generate enough retail funds because of the back order.

She purchases her hair color from Canada so that hasn’t been an issue unlike some stylists who get it overseas. Wentz has noticed a huge price increase for gloves, toner and other products. For example: a box of hair foils would normally cost around $12-$15 now $30.

Wentz said she’s grateful for her clients and a busy schedule but with the supply and demand issue she might have to make some difficult changes.

”I’m throwing it around right now,” said Wentz. “There’s a part of me that feels bad raising my prices because I know the price of everything else is going up. I don’t want to put that pressure on my clients. At the same time, I still have to make a profit. It’s a really hard decision to make.”

Dabora Curtis is the owner of Dayora Salon and she’s been purchasing double of supplies like gloves just incase of a shortage or back order.

”It was explained to me, if you have a little bottle that has a little label the contents in the bottle itself somewhere along the supply chain one of those things may be in shortage,” said Curtis. “While it’s not the whole item, it’s one piece and you need all the pieces for it to ship out.”

During this time, Wentz encourages the community to support small, local businesses.

”For the general public to have some mercy on small businesses right now,” said Wentz. “If they are increasing their prices when a product that we use daily triples in price goes from $7 to $25, that really impacts us as a small business. So shop small that’s my biggest thing. Go shop small this year.”

