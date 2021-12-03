United States Postal Service’s Operation Santa program helps get gifts to kids for Christmas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many Christmas traditions come with this time of year and one of those traditions is writing a letter to Santa. The United States Postal Service’s Operation Santa program allows you to answer one of those letters and help make a child’s Christmas wishes come true.

Here is how the program works. Children can write letters to Santa, once the letter reaches the North Pole, the busy elves will remove any personal information from the letter before it is published online.

Anyone can adopt a letter and buy gifts from the list. A QR code will be connected to the letter so when the gifts are dropped off at the post office, a postal worker will scan it and add the address label without revealing any personal information.

“It’s always great to help those a little less fortunate than we are and we can all use a helping hand once in a while,” said USPS Strategic Communications Specialist Mark Inglett. “It’s our turn to help out and we’re more than happy to do so. Behind the scenes, everybody’s really excited about it. Santa has got a lot of helpers in the background and we’re happy to be on this team.”

If you want to adopt a letter and give a gift this holiday season, you will first need to register online then look through the letters and choose one to adopt.

“You can do you can review letters from folks and children that are maybe a little less fortunate than we are,” said Inglett. So all those letters continue to be refreshed. And what you can do, you can look for letters and take a look at something you may be able to help somebody out with.”

Letters are adopted quickly and refreshed every day at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. eastern time.

“We’ve already adopted 9,300 letters, and those numbers just continue to grow,” said Inglett. “It’s a great program. We open them as quickly as we can and get them online as quickly as we can, but You’re not necessarily going to see the letter that you sent in if you’ve sent one in for one of your family members or your child.”

Since this program is based on the generosity of strangers, there is no guarantee that a gift will make it to your mailbox. Your child can participate in Operation Santa By sending a letter to 123 Elf Road North Pole, 88888

If you would like to adopt a letter or want more information, CLICK HERE.

