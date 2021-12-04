Advertisement

71 southeast Missouri kids get beds to sleep in

Folks are loading up and carrying mattress sets to be delivered to area children.
Folks are loading up and carrying mattress sets to be delivered to area children.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 5:11 PM CST
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - 71 kids in southeast Missouri are now getting the opportunity to sleep in their own bed tonight.

That’s thanks to organizations in Cape Girardeau which provided mattress sets that went to children in the community who are without a bed to sleep in.

It was Slumberland Furniture, Cape West Rotary and Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri who helped supply the list and mattress sets as part of their “Homes for the Holidays” program on Saturday.

“It means a lot to get the kids off the ground and sleeping in mattresses,” Slumberland Furniture Owner Jack Ford said. “It really pays off when I hear the volunteers come back and tell me how excited the families were or how excited the kids were when they got delivered and they’re jumping up and down.”

Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri Executive Director Dr. Melissa Stickel said their role is to identify the families that have children that need a bed. Something she can relate to personally.

“You know, I’ve been there,” Dr. Stickel said. “So for me to see and know that we have children who are able to get up off the floor or to not co-sleep and not be safe sleeping, and to get their own bed, that’s a beautiful thing.”

This is their 10th year for the event.

