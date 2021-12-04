Candy Cane Lane Christmas light display opens at Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -If you’re looking for a place to go see Christmas lights on display, Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park Candy Cane Lane is open.

The drive-through has dazzling farm-themed holiday displays and more than 10,000 lights. The cost is $5 per vehicle cash or card is accepted as payment. No buses or limos can drive through the park due to height restrictions and sharp turns.

“This is just a fun thing to do with your family on a Friday or Saturday night,” said Park Board Public Information Administrator Jenny Fillmer Edwards. “Just pile into the car and you might be driving around looking at Christmas lights. This is the drive-thru light display at the Farm Park. There are lights, there are trees, there are farm-themed characters and scenes and it’s just a fun little thing to do.”

Before you come out, there is still some construction in the area. Farm Rod 146 (Bennett) is closed between West Bypass and the Farm Park entrance. Access the farm park from the west, from these alternative routes

From W. Sunshine St., head north on McCurry. Turn left onto Old Sunshine Road, and then right on Burks Ave, then right at Farm Road 146, and then you have arrived!

From W. Mt. Vernon St., head south on Orchard Crest Ave., turn right onto Grand St., left onto Farm Road 123, which will merge with Farm Road 146, ending at the Farm Park.

Candy Cane Lane Chirstmas light display opens (KY3)

Due to road construction, concessions will not be sold at this year’s Candy Cane Lane, in an effort to keep traffic moving.

“Candy Cane Lane is just one of three big light displays that we have at parks right now,” said Fillmer Edwards. “Garden Siglo is continuing at Mizumoto Japanese stroll garden that is a walk-through display. It’s $5 to get in and it is pretty fantastic. The other display we have is here at Jordan Valley Park, the Festival of Lights.”

For more information, visit ParkBoard.org/FarmPark or call 417-837-594

