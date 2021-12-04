Advertisement

Candy Cane Lane, drive-thru light display in Springfield, opens for holiday season

Candy Cane Lane, a drive-thru holiday light display in Springfield, returns for the next three weekends ahead of Christmas.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Candy Cane Lane, a drive-thru holiday light display in Springfield, returns for the next three weekends ahead of Christmas.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board’s annual display features more than 10,000 lights. Families can visit the display at Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park at 3825 W. Farm Road 146. Admission is $5 per vehicle.

Candy Cane Lane will be held from 5-8 p.m. on the following days:

  • Dec. 3-5
  • Dec. 10-12
  • Dec. 17-19

Due to ongoing road construction in the area, visitors are advised to plan an alternative route to Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park. Farm Rod 146 (Bennett) is closed between West Bypass and the Farm Park entrance. Access the farm park from the west, from these alternative routes (CLICK HERE FOR MAP):

From W. Sunshine St., head north on McCurry. Turn left onto Old Sunshine Road, and then right on Burks Ave, then right at Farm Road 146, and then you have arrived!

From W. Mt. Vernon St., head south on Orchard Crest Ave., turn right onto Grand St., left onto Farm Road 123, which will merge with Farm Road 146, ending at the Farm Park.

Due to road construction, concessions will not be sold at this year’s Candy Cane Lane. For more information, visit ParkBoard.org/FarmPark or call 417-837-5949.

