Christmas at the Farmstead offers 1800s-themed holiday celebration at Nathanael Greene Park

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas at the Farmstead is now up and running at Nathanael Greene Park in Springfield, offering a unique opportunity to see what Christmas would have been like in the 1800s.

Norma Tolbert with Christmas at the Farmstead says there are several ways you can learn more about Christmas from centuries ago. There will be music, hot chocolate and cookies and much more for guests to enjoy.

Tolbert says the goal is to show visitors how their ancestors might have lived during the holidays.

“Mostly to educate and basically let people experience life in the 1800s,” said Tolbert. “During the year, we do an educational program on what your ancestors life might have been like.”

Tolbert says they are in need of volunteers for several different things. if you are interested in volunteering with the group, CLICK HERE for more information.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

