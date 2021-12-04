Gov. Parson appoints Nixa circuit judge to Missouri Court of Appeals

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has appointed Nixa circuit judge Jennifer Growcock to the Southern District of the Missouri Court of Appeals.

Judge Growcock is a member of the Ozark Rotary Club and involved with both the Nixa and Springfield Chambers of Commerce. She will succeed Judge Nancy Steffen Rahmeyer, who retired in October.

Judge Growcock earned her Bachelor of Arts in English with minors in political science and psychology from the University of Iowa. She received a doctorate from the University Of Nebraska College of Law.

