Howell County deputies arrest two for burglary, meth possession

Deputies in Howell County arrested two people on burglary charges and seized methamphetamine in an investigation from earlier this week.(Howell County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Deputies in Howell County arrested two people on burglary charges and seized methamphetamine in an investigation from earlier this week.

Valli D. Dalton and Jacob A. Sims were booked into the Howell County Jail. Both face pending charges for burglary, property damage and possession of a controlled substance.

The Howell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary Thursday at a home along County Road 8800. When they arrived, they say two people who unlawfully entered the home had barricaded the doors. Authorities made their way into the home, leading to the arrests of Dalton and Sims.

During the investigation, deputies recovered an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

