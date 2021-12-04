Jewish education center in Kansas City vandalized

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police continue to investigate vandalism at a Jewish community and educational center on the city’s upscale Country Club Plaza.

Rabbi Yitzchak Itkin said vandals who hit the Chabad on the Plaza Tuesday morning threw papers and books around, tore out electric wires and caused water damage throughout the building.

“There is nothing more disturbing than walking into the Chabad house for an early morning Torah class and finding the place torn up,” the rabbi said on Facebook. “That was my reality this week.”

The Torah and other important religious texts were not damaged in the vandalism, which occurred in the midst of the Jewish Hanukkah holiday.

Kansas City police said officers responded to the scene early Tuesday after a report of someone hearing glass break and seeing a black SUV drive away from the center. Officers later tried to stop a similar vehicle but it sped away.

Itkin said the center has begun a fundraising campaign to repair the damage and is seeking a temporary home for the organization.

