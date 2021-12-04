Advertisement

Jewish education center in Kansas City vandalized

(WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police continue to investigate vandalism at a Jewish community and educational center on the city’s upscale Country Club Plaza.

Rabbi Yitzchak Itkin said vandals who hit the Chabad on the Plaza Tuesday morning threw papers and books around, tore out electric wires and caused water damage throughout the building.

“There is nothing more disturbing than walking into the Chabad house for an early morning Torah class and finding the place torn up,” the rabbi said on Facebook. “That was my reality this week.”

The Torah and other important religious texts were not damaged in the vandalism, which occurred in the midst of the Jewish Hanukkah holiday.

Kansas City police said officers responded to the scene early Tuesday after a report of someone hearing glass break and seeing a black SUV drive away from the center. Officers later tried to stop a similar vehicle but it sped away.

Itkin said the center has begun a fundraising campaign to repair the damage and is seeking a temporary home for the organization.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris King/Queen City Auto
Owner of Springfield auto dealership pleads guilty to identity theft, wire fraud charges
Missouri reports first case of COVID-19 omicron variant
Man arrested, charged in stabbing of supervisor Friday at Fort Leonard Wood
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Firefighters battle fire on historic Walnut Street in Springfield.
Firefighters release the cause of Walnut Street apartment fire in Springfield

Latest News

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has appointed Nixa circuit judge Jennifer Growcock to the Southern...
Gov. Parson appoints Nixa circuit judge to Missouri Court of Appeals
Deputies in Howell County arrested two people on burglary charges and seized methamphetamine in...
Howell County deputies arrest two for burglary, meth possession
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup (13) catches a pass as Kansas City Chiefs...
Chiefs missing starters Fenton, Niang for game vs Broncos
(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Missouri abortion opponents seek more restrictions in 2022