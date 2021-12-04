Man indicted in Polk County homicide investigation from March 2021

HUMANSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A man accused in a Polk County woman’s death from nearly nine months ago was indicted on several criminal charges earlier this week.

Kaleb Stamper, 34, has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree burglary in the death of Tina May, a 57-year-old woman who lived near Humansville. The case had been suspended for several months due to a pending mental evaluation.

Investigators found May dead on March 20 after responding to her home in the 600 block of Mill Street. Stamper apparently knew the victim, but their exact relationship is unknown, according to Morrison.

When questioned in the investigation, Stamper told authorities he had just purchased a minivan. Investigators say he stated he left Lebanon and stopped at a surplus store on the way out of town to buy a knife.

According to court documents, Stamper told investigators he was heading to Buffalo to kill an acquaintance of his. The person was not there, but he went to Humansville. When deputies arrived, May was found dead outside of her home.

Deputies stopped Stamper from heading to Springfield. Investigators say he was driving there with intent to commit another stabbing.

According to Missouri court records, Stamper has a history of criminal charges dating back to 2019. He had been previously been charged for crimes related to assault, burglary, property damage and drug possession.

Stamper is being held at the Polk County Jail on a $1 million bond. An arraignment hearing in his case is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 6.

