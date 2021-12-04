Advertisement

Man shot after altercation at Taney County home, no arrests yet in investigation

(Source: Gray News)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway after a gunman shot another man Friday morning in the Branson area.

The Taney County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 7 a.m. Friday at a home along Sycamore Church Road.

Investigators say a man shot another man after an altercation at the home. Authorities have not yet identified the victim or suspect, and they have not determined what led up to the altercation at the home.

The victim is currently being treated for injuries at a hospital and is considered to be in stable condition. Authorities say there is no threat to the public following the shooting.

No criminal charges have been announced yet, but an investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Taney County Sheriff’s Office at 417-546-7250.

