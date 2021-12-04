Advertisement

Maryland homeowners burn down home fending off snakes

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - What started as an attempt to get rid of household pests ended with a $1 million home going up in flames.

It happened last month, about an hour west of Baltimore, Maryland, but fire officials just released the cause.

They say the homeowners were trying to smoke out a snake infestation and the coals were too close to combustible materials.

The fire started in the basement and quickly spread through each floor.

No injuries were reported as no one was at home when the fire started.

The status of the snakes is unknown.

The house, which was recently purchased for $1.8 million, has sustained more than a $1 million worth of damage.

Officials deemed the fire as an accident.

Fire officials advise homeowners to call a professional if there is infestation at the home.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris King/Queen City Auto
Owner of Springfield auto dealership pleads guilty to identity theft, wire fraud charges
Firefighters battle fire on historic Walnut Street in Springfield.
Firefighters release the cause of Walnut Street apartment fire in Springfield
Woman killed, man in serious condition after a car hit them near Conway, Mo.
The fast-food chain introduced the Whopper in 1957.
Burger King is celebrating its birthday with 37 cent Whoppers
Colder than average temperatures for early next week.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Changes on the Way

Latest News

President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November...
U.S. intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine offensive
Volunteers explain impact of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ Miracle Week
WATCH: Volunteers explain impact of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ Miracle Week
Maryland homeowners burned down their home while attempting to rid the house of snakes.
Maryland homeowners burn down home fending off snakes
Volunteers explain impact of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ Miracle Week