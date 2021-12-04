Missouri abortion opponents seek more restrictions in 2022

Missouri legislators who oppose legal abortion are preparing an aggressive list of bills for the 2022 General Assembly that convenes in January.

The Kansas City Star reports that proposals include requiring women to undergo an ultrasound before an abortion and raising criminal penalties for illegal abortions. The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Wednesday signaled they would allow states to ban abortion much earlier in pregnancy and may even overturn the nationwide right that has existed for nearly 50 years.

Missouri already has a law on the books banning abortion at eight weeks of pregnancy, but it is on hold pending a federal appeals court ruling. The law says that if the eight-week ban is struck down, a series of limits would kick in at 14, 18, or 20 weeks.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.