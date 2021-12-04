Polk County public library leaders seek to expand their libraries

POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Polk County Public Library recently introduced a strategic plan for 2022-2027 that describes the shortcomings, solutions, and issues leaders want to tackle over the next few years.

Colleen Knight, the director for the Polk County Public Library, said they are making big plans.

“A library is extremely vital to community,” said Knight. “We’re looking at an expansion in the coming year of the Bolivar library.”

Knight said the expansion can fix many different issues.

“We cannot house or afford every book that comes out,” said Knight. “I mean, it’s just impossible.”

Frequent library goers, Chris Lewis and Tia Shaw, said they are excited about the possibility of more space.

“I would encourage all families to come and support our local libraries,” said Lewis.

“I would love it,” said Shaw. “We definitely love to read, but I would love it if it had more stuff.”

Knight said this expansion would offer a boost for their rural libraries.

“This expansion at the Bolivar library us to help guide us into the future,” said Knight. “Then we look at our smaller branches and see what we need to do to move in some of our rural communities.”

Knight says the rough ballpark of the project would be $1.5 million, which would also incorporate more programs for kids and adults with disabilities, WiFi hotspots for under-privileged adults and kids.

Knight said she hopes even more people can experience this great place.

“It doesn’t matter what your socioeconomic background is, it doesn’t matter what your race, your religion, your political affiliation, you can come to the library and get information and help you learn,” said Knight.

