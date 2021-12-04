President Biden planning trip to Kansas City next week to discuss infrastructure law

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - U.S. President Joe Biden is planning a trip to Kansas City next week to discuss the impact of a bipartisan infrastructure law he recently signed into action.

Biden approved a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan last month that calls for rebuilding America’s roads, bridges and rails, in addition to expanding access to clean drinking water and high-speed internet.

The White House announced President Biden’s plans to visit Kansas City on Wednesday, Dec. 8, but did not disclose when or where he would be traveling in Kansas City.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.