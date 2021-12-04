Advertisement

President Biden planning trip to Kansas City next week to discuss infrastructure law

President Joe Biden speaks at Dakota County Technical College, in Rosemount, Minn., Tuesday,...
President Joe Biden speaks at Dakota County Technical College, in Rosemount, Minn., Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.(Carolyn Kaster | AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KY3) - U.S. President Joe Biden is planning a trip to Kansas City next week to discuss the impact of a bipartisan infrastructure law he recently signed into action.

Biden approved a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan last month that calls for rebuilding America’s roads, bridges and rails, in addition to expanding access to clean drinking water and high-speed internet.

The White House announced President Biden’s plans to visit Kansas City on Wednesday, Dec. 8, but did not disclose when or where he would be traveling in Kansas City.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris King/Queen City Auto
Owner of Springfield auto dealership pleads guilty to identity theft, wire fraud charges
Missouri reports first case of COVID-19 omicron variant
Man arrested, charged in stabbing of supervisor Friday at Fort Leonard Wood
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
Firefighters battle fire on historic Walnut Street in Springfield.
Firefighters release the cause of Walnut Street apartment fire in Springfield

Latest News

Pulaski County, Mo. Sheriff
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office investigating reports of suspicious vehicle in Richland, Laquey areas
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has appointed Nixa circuit judge Jennifer Growcock to the Southern...
Gov. Parson appoints Nixa circuit judge to Missouri Court of Appeals
Jewish education center in Kansas City vandalized
Deputies in Howell County arrested two people on burglary charges and seized methamphetamine in...
Howell County deputies arrest two for burglary, meth possession