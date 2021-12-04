Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office investigating reports of suspicious vehicle in Richland, Laquey areas

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public after receiving reports Friday of a suspicious vehicle in the Richland and Laquey areas.

The vehicle is described as a red, small-sized truck. Police say the driver of the truck is approaching and speaking with minors, though it’s unclear if the driver is known to them. Investigators are not sure of the the driver’s intent.

“Sheriff Jimmy Bench and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department have checked the area, and are investigating these reports,” said the sheriff’s office in a Facebook post.

If you have seen anything suspicious, contact the Pulaski County Dispatch Center at 573-774-6305.

