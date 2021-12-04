Sen. Roy Blunt, NAMI celebrate new Springfield facility aiming to improve mental health access across the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt paid a visit to Springfield as the National Alliance on Mental Illness celebrated its newest facility Friday.

NAMI opened up a new site last month in the 800 block of North Booneville Avenue at the former location of the Springfield Victim Center.

Sen. Blunt joined community leaders for a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday to recognize the new National Alliance on Mental Illness facility. He is hoping to recognize strides in mental health care access around the Ozarks.

Since 2014, my friend @SenStabenow & I have been working together on our Excellence in Mental Health bill, which established Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics. Our program has since expanded to 10 states, and over 40 states have CCBHC clinics. — Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) December 3, 2021

“NAMI does important work, both here in southwest Missouri and across the country,” said Sen. Blunt via Twitter. “Thank you for all you do to make sure people are getting the help and care they need.”

NAMI’s new building is possible because of Missouri’s participation in the Excellence in Mental Health Act. Former U.S. President Barack Obama signed that into law in 2011.

