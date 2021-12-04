Unusually warm weather across the Ozarks is a nice change of pace for local home builders

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Record warmth in December is really helping construction workers and home builders as winter quickly approaches.

Local home builders says this recent weather is a nice change for their crews.

Springfield home builder Ryan Green said he and his crews are not used to those warm temperatures in the 60′s and 70′s this time of year. He said it is also helping them stay on track with all of those projects lined up.

“The weather is fantastic,” said Ryan Green, owner of First Choice Custom Homes. “For early December, this has just been great. The weather has been dry so far. It’s been fantastic.”

If you ask anyone in the construction business, they would probably tell you this isn’t the December they are used to working in.

”We’ve dealt with lots of rain and cold and snow through the last two or three years in the winter, spring and fall months,” Green said. “So just seeing the dryness has really just helped us keep production up.”

Green said he and his team are working on four houses right now. They are also working on starting up 10 or 12 more before it gets too cold.

”We’re trying to get a lot of things out of the ground as far as foundations,” he said. “We’re trying to get everything dried in, which means framing done, roofs on, windows in, so that we have things to do in the winter time.”

Green said he would not mind the warmth to stick around a little while longer,

”Yep, fingers crossed,” he laughed.

The heat spell has also been a nice surprise for just about anyone looking to enjoy the outdoors.

”Yeah, super nice,” said Christian and Tricia Molica. “It’s been great weather. We’ve had plenty of time to get all the Christmas decorations outside up on the house, so it’s been really a lot of fun.”

But of course there’s always the desire for a white Christmas.

“No, I want it to get colder,” Tricia Molica said, as her husband laughed. “She’s ready for some cold weather, yeah. We want it to feel like Christmas.”

And when that weather comes, constructions crews say they will be ready for that too.

“In this part of the world, as long as we’re 32 degrees and rising we can do concrete work, that’s no big deal,” Green said. “But we try to do the best we can to get everything dried in and framed up, roofed, windows in, all that stuff so everybody has something to do during the really cold winter months.”

When that cold does kick in, Green said crews have to pay more attention to things like moisture in the wood. He said if there is too much moisture or expansion and contraction of materials, problems can arise.

“We’re always thinking about what we can do to keep going while at the same time building a quality house,” he said.

