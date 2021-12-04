WATCH: Volunteers explain impact of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ Miracle Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals’ Miracle Week is a special time of the year to make an impact on local kids and families served by Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at CoxHealth.

While assistance is provided for sick and injured kids year-round, Miracle Week provides an opportunity for individuals to donate funds that provide medical care and assistance when families need it most.

On Friday, several volunteers made to time answers phone calls from potential donors. Among the volunteers included:

Dr. Grenita Lathan, Superintendent of Springfield Public Schools

Dr. Clinton Bergman, General manager of Two Men and a Truck in Springfield

Chris Russell, President of the Nixa Area Chamber of Commerce

Kyle Mann, Market manager for Walmart

To donate, call 800-856-7978 (24/7 through Dec. 5) or go online to https://www.coxhealthcmn.com/get-involved/donate-online/.

