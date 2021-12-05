Armed robbery suspect shot, killed in Lebanon; soldiers from Fort Leonard Wood connected to investigation

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A 23-year-old man was shot and killed after police say he and two others attempted to rob a Lebanon home Friday night.

Police say Ethan Williams, Zachary Gillis and Blake Paulson attempted to rob a home late Friday evening in the 400 block of N. Monroe Street. Investigators say Williams was shot by a juvenile boy, though authorities have not confirmed how the boy who fired the deadly shot is connected to this case.

Fort Leonard Wood says the investigation involved three soldiers stationed at the post. Officials from Fort Leonard Wood sent out the following statement on the investigation:

“We are aware of the incident that occurred in Lebanon, Missouri on Dec. 3 involving three Soldiers who are stationed at Fort Leonard Wood. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and those affected during this difficult time. We will continue to work closely with the Lebanon Police Department as the investigation continues.”

Gillis and Paulson, two of the soldiers and armed robbery suspects, are behind bars. They face several criminal charges, including second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and felony stealing. Both are being held at the Laclede County Jail without bond.

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed after police say he and two others attempted to rob a Lebanon home Friday night. Zachary Gillis, and Blake Paulson are charged in the investigation. (Lebanon Police Department)

The juvenile is being held in the Camden County Juvenile Justice Center while the investigation continues, though it’s unclear if he will face criminal charges.

Several agencies are assisting with the investigation, including the Lebanon Police Department, Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol and United States Army Criminal Investigation Command.

Lebanon police say there is no additional threat to the community. Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.