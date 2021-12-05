Evangel University plans to build up its campus in 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Evangel University has entered a new era with a recent new president, new mascot, and now even more changes.

Leaders plan to build up the Evangel University campus over the next few years. The university recently released designs for three new outdoor basketball courts, in addition to patio seating and lights to bright up the area at night.

Many students, like Analise Davila and Christopher Attyberry, are looking forward to the upcoming project.

“I got so excited,” said Davila.

“I’m excited for it. It’s really different,” said Attyberry.

Evangel University’s new president, Mike Rakes, said construction on the courts could start soon.

“This will run right past the new basketball courts, so we’re going to be installing those right away at the first of the year,” said Rakes.

Students are excited about the university’s growth.

“It’s really cool to see people trying to actually invest in it and making it look like something people would want to be a part of,” said Attyberry.

“I think it’s really cool. I’ve been hoping something would happen with this field because it’s so big and empty and feel like this side of campus definitely needs something,” said Davila.

The new courts will be in the open lawn, north of the student union.

The university is also adding a new monument entry sign off Glenstone Avenue and Division Street and upgrading technology for its student union.

Rakes said this is all part of their plan to bring more of a sense of community.

“We’re about creating environments of belonging,” said Rakes. “At Evangel, some of the upgrades that needed to happen, were just fun spaces, the spaces to come hang out, drink, coffee, play, study, talk.”

Evangel University administrators said the ballpark of the project will be half of a million dollars. Students can’t wait to see the finished product.

“I can’t wait for everything else that they’re going to do on campus, and I’m glad I’m a sophomore so I get to see it,” said Davila.

“When it happens, and when I see it, like when it’s all said and done, it’s going to be legit,” said Attyberry.

Evangel University administrators said the new courts should be finished in March 2022. Leaders plan to announce more projects in the coming weeks.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.