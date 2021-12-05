Man shot, killed Saturday night in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man was shot and killed Saturday night in Springfield, on the 2200 block of Fremont Avenue.

Springfield Police say this happened around 11 p.m. The man shot was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police do not have anyone in custody at this time but say there is no threat to the public. This is an ongoing investigation.

