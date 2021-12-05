Advertisement

Missing purple dinosaur, beloved playground piece, returns to Rogersville Park

Christmas came early for the kids in Rogersville after a beloved piece of playground equipment...
Christmas came early for the kids in Rogersville after a beloved piece of playground equipment made its way back into the community.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas came early for the kids in Rogersville after a beloved piece of playground equipment made its way back into the community.

For decades, the purple dinosaur that held a special place in the community’s hearts went missing during park construction in August. KY3 reported on the community’s efforts to find the playground piece, and a man in Michigan saw the story. He contacted the City of Rogersville, saying he had the exact same dinosaur and was willing to donate it.

“When you look up this dinosaur and try to replace it, you never find the exact one,” said City Administrator Chad Baybee. “For him to reach out to us and be the exact one, it was fate that the dinosaur needed to be here. It was very interesting to learn how many people enjoyed their first ride on something like this. How many young kids that actually been a part of it.”

Several members of the community raised funds to replace the dinosaur. The city used those funds to have the new piece shipped to town. Seeing the replacement made the children of the community pretty happy.

“I’m really excited to feel see the dinosaur because it was one of my favorite toys to play on,” said Evelyn Brooke “Everyone was like, sometimes getting in line to get on it. That’s pretty good that it’s back because everyone actually missed it a bunch.”

The playground piece was unveiled on Saturday at the Rogersville Christmas parade. The city will install the playground piece in the park soon.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed after police say he and two others attempted to rob a...
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed in Lebanon; soldiers from Fort Leonard Wood connected to investigation
Chris King/Queen City Auto
Owner of Springfield auto dealership pleads guilty to identity theft, wire fraud charges
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
A few strong to severe storms are possible across the southern half of the Ozarks after dark.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong cold front arrives tonight
Vivi, just a couple months away from her sixth birthday, needs around-the-clock care. She can’t...
Nebraska family awarded $26M in child’s malpractice lawsuit

Latest News

Police investigate deadly shooting in south Springfield
Police say the shooting happened near the Southside Senior Center in Springfield.
Police investigate deadly shooting in south Springfield
A few strong to severe storms are possible across the southern half of the Ozarks after dark.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong cold front arrives tonight
Storms threaten tonight with strong cold front