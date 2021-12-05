Mizzou selected for Armed Services Bowl against Army

COLUMBIA, Mo. (Edited News Release) – University of Missouri football has accepted an invitation to play in the 2021 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Tigers will face Army West Point on Dec. 22 (7 p.m. kick, ESPN) at TCU’s Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Mizzou, 6-6 this season, has advanced to its 35th all-time bowl game. The Tigers are 15-18 overall in bowl games after advancing to the 2020 TransPerfect Music City Bowl that was canceled due to the COVID-19 impact.

The Black Knights, playing as an FBS Independent, are 8-3 on the season with one regular-season game to play. The annual Army-Navy Game will be played Sat., Dec. 11 (2 p.m. CT) at MetLife Stadium.

The Tigers own a 3-1 series lead over the Black Knights, last winning 23-10 on Sept. 11, 1982, in Columbia. Mizzou last faced a service academy in the 2009 Texas Bowl and is 9-4 all-time against the Division I service academies.

Second-year head coach Eliah Drinkwitz is 8-0 in bowl games during his coaching career.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for the 2021 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl are on sale now. Mizzou will be the visiting team and occupy the west sideline on game day. All Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl tickets will be mobile through the AXS Tickets app.

Tickets are available for purchase by all fans, including Tiger Scholarship Fund members, students, and the general public. Seating assignments will be allocated based upon TSF donor level and priority points. Fans are strongly encouraged to order tickets online to avoid long wait times on the phone or in-person at the Athletics Ticket Office.

Fans can make their ticket request online or call 1-800-CAT-PAWS.

