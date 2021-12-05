Advertisement

MSHP Trooper recognized for preventing possible kidnapping attempt in Taney County

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is recognizing Trooper Zachary T. Costley this month for...
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is recognizing Trooper Zachary T. Costley this month for preventing a suspected kidnapping attempt over the summer in Taney County.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is recognizing Trooper Zachary T. Costley this month for preventing a suspected kidnapping attempt over the summer in Taney County.

Trooper Costley has been named MSHP’s “Sworn Team Member of the Month” for the month of December after his work in the investigation.

MSHP says Costley conducted a traffic stop on Aug. 8 that helped him foil a potential kidnapping. He pulled over a car for a registration violation on U.S. Highway 65 in Taney County. He then called for backup after the driver refused to identify himself. After two other officers arrived on the scene, the driver resisted arrest.

It took all three of the officers to place the man in handcuffs after a brief struggle. After conducting a warrant, Costley searched the suspect’s pockets and vehicle. He recovered several items that could be used in a kidnapping or planned assault, including duct tape, zip ties, a bat and a stun gun.

After obtaining a warrant to search the driver’s cell phone, MSHP learned the man and his wife were allegedly conspiring to kidnap their children from a foster home. A review of the foster home’s security camera footage revealed the man had recently surveilled the home.

Zachary’s vigilance and ability to recognize certain criminal behaviors and then take immediate, necessary action most likely prevented a serious violent crime from occurring,” says the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Before joining the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Costley was an officer with the Lamar Police Department.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

