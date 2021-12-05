Advertisement

Playoff bound: Bama rolls No. 1 Georgia 41-24 for SEC title

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates his touchdown against Georgia during the first...
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates his touchdown against Georgia during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Bryce Young stunningly carved up the nation’s top-rated defense, giving Nick Saban and Alabama a shot at another national championship.

Young threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the fourth-ranked Crimson Tide rolled over No. 1 Georgia 41-24 in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday, a result that likely sends both powerhouse programs to the four-team College Football Playoff.

Young set SEC championship records with 421 yards passing and 461 yards total offense.

Georgia (12-1, No. 1 CFP) cruised through the regular season, barely challenged and a unanimous choice as the nation’s No. 1 team for the past two months. The Bulldogs boasted a fearsome defensive unit that had allowed only 6.9 points a game.

Young made them look like a scout team, surely bolstering his Heisman Trophy chances as well as moving on to an even bigger game on the final day of 2021.

The playoff field will be announced Sunday, with the semifinals set for the Orange and Cotton bowls on Dec. 31.

Alabama (12-1, No. 3 CFP) had six offensive scoring drives — five covering at least 75 yards, the other 62 — and finished with a staggering 536 yards against a team that was giving up just under 231 per game.

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 and find his work at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris King/Queen City Auto
Owner of Springfield auto dealership pleads guilty to identity theft, wire fraud charges
Missouri reports first case of COVID-19 omicron variant
Man arrested, charged in stabbing of supervisor Friday at Fort Leonard Wood
At Lakewood Church, a plumber found money in the walls. Authorities are investigating.
Money found in wall of Joel Osteen’s Houston church; $600,000 reported stolen 7 years ago
A few storms are possible Sunday evening
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A Few Storms Sunday Evening

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin plan to speak on a call Tuesday...
Biden, Putin set video call Tuesday as Ukraine tensions grow
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
No. 12 BYU pulls out win at Missouri State
Arkansas guard Au'Diese Toney (5) makes a layup against Arkansas-Little Rock during the first...
Toney, Notae score 18, No. 10 Arkansas beats Little Rock
A motorcycle club in Springfield paid it forward to families of veterans Saturday afternoon to...
Springfield motorcycle club lays thousands of wreaths at Missouri Veterans Cemetery