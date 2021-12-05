Police investigate deadly shooting in south Springfield
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in south Springfield.
Officers responded to an area near the Southside Senior Center on south Fremont Street around 11 p.m. The man died from his gunshot wound at a Springfield hospital.
Investigators say they have not arrested anyone in the shooting.
Stay tuned as more information becomes available.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.