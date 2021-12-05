Advertisement

Police investigate deadly shooting in south Springfield

Police say the shooting happened near the Southside Senior Center in Springfield.
Police say the shooting happened near the Southside Senior Center in Springfield.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in south Springfield.

Officers responded to an area near the Southside Senior Center on south Fremont Street around 11 p.m. The man died from his gunshot wound at a Springfield hospital.

Investigators say they have not arrested anyone in the shooting.

Stay tuned as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris King/Queen City Auto
Owner of Springfield auto dealership pleads guilty to identity theft, wire fraud charges
A 23-year-old man was shot and killed after police say he and two others attempted to rob a...
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed in Lebanon; soldiers from Fort Leonard Wood connected to investigation
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
Vivi, just a couple months away from her sixth birthday, needs around-the-clock care. She can’t...
Nebraska family awarded $26M in child’s malpractice lawsuit
Missouri reports first case of COVID-19 omicron variant

Latest News

Police investigate deadly shooting in south Springfield
A few strong to severe storms are possible across the southern half of the Ozarks after dark.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong cold front arrives tonight
Storms threaten tonight with strong cold front
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 900+ new cases; Arkansas adds 800+ new cases