Police investigate deadly shooting in south Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in south Springfield.

Officers responded to an area near the Southside Senior Center on south Fremont Street around 11 p.m. The man died from his gunshot wound at a Springfield hospital.

Investigators say they have not arrested anyone in the shooting.

