Springfield motorcycle club lays thousands of wreaths at Missouri Veterans Cemetery

A motorcycle club in Springfield paid it forward to families of veterans Saturday afternoon to show their gratitude for those who fought for our freedom.(Sandy Shawley)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A motorcycle club in Springfield paid it forward to families of veterans Saturday afternoon to show their gratitude for those who fought for our freedom.

The Itus Virtus law enforcement military motorcycle club laid wreaths on headstones at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in south Springfield. The club’s founder and president says they want to change the image of motorcycle riders, but also give back and help the community.

“This year, were able to place a wreath on every veterans’ headstone at this location,” said Robert Shawley, president of the group. “It’d be 6,300 wreaths that will be placed here today.”

Shawley says this group started up after several headstones did not have any wreaths on them. He wanted to help and give back to local families who have lost a loved one.

