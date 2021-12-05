Advertisement

Victim identified from deadly shooting in south Springfield, no arrests reported

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man overnight in south Springfield.

Police have identified Trevor Hale, 41, as the victim. Next of kin have been notified.

Officers responded to the shooting around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of South Fremont Avenue, near the Southside Senior Center. When they arrived a man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The man, later identified as Hale, was rushed to a hospital, but died from his injuries.

Investigators say no arrests have been made in the shooting. The death is being investigated as a homicide, and the Springfield Police Department has now reported 24 homicides from this year.

No suspect information is available at this time. Additional details are limited. If you have any information on this investigation, contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

