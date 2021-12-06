Advertisement

Better.com CEO fires 900+ employees on a Zoom call

Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call...
Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call then told them their jobs were being terminated immediately.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The head of a digital mortgage lender is getting heat after firing hundreds of workers on Zoom.

Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call, then told them their jobs were being terminated immediately.

The call lasted less than three minutes and comes less than four weeks before Christmas.

A total of 9% of the company’s workforce was laid off, including the company’s entire diversity, equity and inclusion recruiting team.

According to Fortune Magazine, the CEO later accused the employees of “stealing” from their colleagues and customers by only working two hours a day.

The laid-off employees will get severance pay and benefits.

Last week, Better.com received $750 million in cash as part of a deal with Softbank, a multinational conglomerate.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the shooting happened near the Southside Senior Center in Springfield.
Victim identified from deadly shooting in south Springfield, no arrests reported
A 23-year-old man was shot and killed after police say he and two others attempted to rob a...
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed in Lebanon; soldiers from Fort Leonard Wood connected to investigation
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates fiery crash Sunday involving 3 semis near Mount Vernon.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates fiery crash Sunday involving 3 semis near Mount Vernon
Afternoon highs will be around 30 degrees colder than Sunday afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold air is back but only briefly
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is recognizing Trooper Zachary T. Costley this month for...
MSHP Trooper recognized for preventing possible kidnapping attempt in Taney County

Latest News

The post shows a picture of Rep. Thomas Massie and his family smiling and posing with an...
Kentucky congressman under fire for pro-gun family Christmas photo on Twitter
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Jussie Smollett trial resumes, unclear if he will testify
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, observes an early morning police raid on a home...
UK police contacted over report of cocaine use in Parliament
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
Trump social-media venture under scrutiny by US regulators
Prosecutor Karen McDonald said that the teen suspect's parents could've taken action to prevent...
Michigan school shooting could've been prevented, prosecutor says