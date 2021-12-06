FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for several counties into Monday morning

ARKANSAS (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties in the Ozarks.

The watch lasts until 4 a.m. Monday. It includes the following counties:

Barry, Mo.

Christian, Mo.

Douglas, Mo.

Howell, Mo.

McDonald, Mo.

Oregon, Mo.

Ozark, Mo.

Shannon, Mo.

Stone, Mo.

Taney, Mo.

In Arkansas, the watch includes:

Baxter, Ark.

Benton, Ark.

Boone, Ark.

Carroll, Ark.

Fulton, Ark.

Izard, Ark.

Madison, Ark.

Marion, Ark.

Newton, Ark.

Searcy, Ark.

Sharp, Ark.

Stone, Ark.

Washington, Ark.

Severe weather is expected for many southern Missouri and northern Arkansas counties overnight into Monday. The main threat to these storms is wind, hail, and heavy rain.

