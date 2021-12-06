Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for several counties into Monday morning

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARKANSAS (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties in the Ozarks.

The watch lasts until 4 a.m. Monday. It includes the following counties:

  • Barry, Mo.
  • Christian, Mo.
  • Douglas, Mo.
  • Howell, Mo.
  • McDonald, Mo.
  • Oregon, Mo.
  • Ozark, Mo.
  • Shannon, Mo.
  • Stone, Mo.
  • Taney, Mo.

In Arkansas, the watch includes:

  • Baxter, Ark.
  • Benton, Ark.
  • Boone, Ark.
  • Carroll, Ark.
  • Fulton, Ark.
  • Izard, Ark.
  • Madison, Ark.
  • Marion, Ark.
  • Newton, Ark.
  • Searcy, Ark.
  • Sharp, Ark.
  • Stone, Ark.
  • Washington, Ark.

Severe weather is expected for many southern Missouri and northern Arkansas counties overnight into Monday. The main threat to these storms is wind, hail, and heavy rain.

Track the latest storms on KY3′s First Alert Weather App.

Download today on an Apple device.

KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple
KY3 Weather App QR Code for Apple(KY3)

Download today on a Droid device.

KY3 Droid QR Weather App
KY3 Droid QR Weather App(KY3)

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed after police say he and two others attempted to rob a...
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed in Lebanon; soldiers from Fort Leonard Wood connected to investigation
Police say the shooting happened near the Southside Senior Center in Springfield.
Victim identified from deadly shooting in south Springfield, no arrests reported
Chris King/Queen City Auto
Owner of Springfield auto dealership pleads guilty to identity theft, wire fraud charges
Southern counties have the best chance.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong cold front arrives tonight
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 1,400+ new cases; Arkansas adds nearly 400 new cases
Teachers respond to recent survey finding half of Missouri teachers consider leaving the profession ‘often’ or ‘very often’
A man was shot and killed overnight in Springfield, on the 2200 block of Fremont Avenue.
Neighbors react to deadly shooting in south Springfield off of Fremont Avenue
South Springfield residents react to the deadly shooting off Fremont
South Springfield residents react to the deadly shooting off Fremont
PICTURES: City of Republic, Mo. hosts annual downtown Christmas parade