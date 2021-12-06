FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for several counties into Monday morning
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARKANSAS (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties in the Ozarks.
The watch lasts until 4 a.m. Monday. It includes the following counties:
- Barry, Mo.
- Christian, Mo.
- Douglas, Mo.
- Howell, Mo.
- McDonald, Mo.
- Oregon, Mo.
- Ozark, Mo.
- Shannon, Mo.
- Stone, Mo.
- Taney, Mo.
In Arkansas, the watch includes:
- Baxter, Ark.
- Benton, Ark.
- Boone, Ark.
- Carroll, Ark.
- Fulton, Ark.
- Izard, Ark.
- Madison, Ark.
- Marion, Ark.
- Newton, Ark.
- Searcy, Ark.
- Sharp, Ark.
- Stone, Ark.
- Washington, Ark.
Severe weather is expected for many southern Missouri and northern Arkansas counties overnight into Monday. The main threat to these storms is wind, hail, and heavy rain.
