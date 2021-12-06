Advertisement

Kansas City Monarchs’ Buck O’Neil, 5 others elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

John "Buck" O'Neil, a former Negro league player and manager, talks about the Negro League in...
John "Buck" O'Neil, a former Negro league player and manager, talks about the Negro League in this July 30, 2006 file photo at the Baseball Hall of Fame Induction in Cooperstown, N.Y. One of the game's most beloved ambassadors, O'Neil was posthumously honored Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2007, by the Hall with a Lifetime Achievement Award named in his memory. (AP Photo/ Jim McKnight, File)(Jim Mcknight | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Buck O’Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off the field, joined Gil Hodges, Minnie Minoso, and three others in being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Former Minnesota Twins teammates Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat also were chosen along with Bud Fowler by a pair of veterans committees.

Oliva and Kaat are the only living new members. Dick Allen, who died last December, fell one vote shy of election.

John ‘Buck’ O’Neil played and managed the Kansas City Monarchs from 1938-43 and 1946-1955. He served in the Navy from 1944-1945. He led the Monarchs to a Negro Leagues World Series championship in 1942.

He later played an instrumental part in developing the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City. O’Neil died in 2006.

The 16-member Early Days and Golden Days committees met separately in Orlando, Florida. The election announcement was originally scheduled to coincide with the big league winter meetings, which were nixed because of the MLB lockout.

The six newcomers will be enshrined in Cooperstown, New York, on July 24, 2022, along with any new members elected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. First-time candidates David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez join Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and Curt Schilling on the ballot, with voting results on Jan. 25.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

