Missouri man pleads guilty to participating in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — An eastern Missouri man has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge for participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Paul Westover, of Lake St. Louis, admitted Monday that he entered the Capitol, including an area of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, during the insurrection. Westover pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. In exchange for his plea, a felony charge and three other misdemeanors were dropped. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 16.

Westover becomes the fifth Missourian to plead guilty in connection to the Capitol riot. A total of 17 Missourians were charged.

