MoDOT begins Dynamic Message Sign upgrade project in Southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Starting Monday, the Missouri Department of Transportation will upgrade its Dynamic Message signs you see alongside I-44 and around Greene County.

The signs inform drivers of accidents, construction, and even reminders to wear your seatbelt or to slow down.

MoDOT engineer Brad Gripka said around 20 signs will receive repairs along I-44 in Newton, Jasper, Lawrence, Greene and Webster Counties. Gripka said crews will improve the electrical components. While crews are working, he said shoulders will be closed. The repairs should not impact any traffic. Gripka said it’s important to make upgrades to the signs because they serve as a tool for drivers.

”When we do shut the interstate down we have to have those messages,” said Gripka. “For rerouting traffic and if there are some delays. We need to have those messages because our other alternative is a small little portable one.”

Crews will be working on the signs until September 2022 with the cost of $214,525.

Here’s a look at the DMS sign locations:

I-44 in Newton County:

Eastbound at mile marker 1

Westbound at mile marker 5

Eastbound at mile marker 10

I-44 in Jasper County:

Eastbound at mile marker 17

Westbound at mile marker 17

Westbound at mile marker 20

Eastbound at mile marker 25

I-44 in Lawrence County:

Westbound at mile marker 39

Eastbound at mile marker 45

I-44 in Greene County:

Westbound at mile marker 61

I-44 in Webster County:

Eastbound at mile marker 74

Westbound at mile marker 78

Eastbound at mile marker 81

Eastbound at mile marker 110

Greene County:

U.S. Route 60 eastbound at Golden Avenue

U.S. Route 65 northbound at Sunshine Street

Campbell Avenue northbound at Plainview Road

Kansas Expressway northbound at Sunshine Street

Sunshine Street westbound at Glenstone Avenue

