National Weather Service confirms tornado from Sunday night’s storms in Christian County

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEAR OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado hit an area in Christian County during Sunday night’s storms.

The EF1 tornado damaged an area northeast of Highlandville around 10 p.m. The storm packed winds of 100 miles per hour. It stayed on the ground for nearly three-and-a-half miles. It lasted five minutes.

The storm damaged a pool house and a shed. It also uprooted several trees. The damage is located around Crabapple Road, Prairie Ridge Road, and Goldenrod Road.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

