Neighbors react to deadly shooting in south Springfield off of Fremont Avenue

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed overnight Saturday in south Springfield.

Police have identified Trevor Hale, 41, as the victim. Next of kin have been notified.

Officers responded to the shooting around 11 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of South Fremont Avenue, near the Southside Senior Center. When they arrived a man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. The man, later identified as Hale, was rushed to a hospital, but died from his injuries.

Scott Hepper, who lives nearby, explains what he heard.

“I heard this ‘Pow,’ real-fast, rapid fire,” said Hepper.

Neighbors say this area of Springfield is usually quiet, but now their sidewalk is splattered with blood.

“I think all of us around here were kind of shook up, because, it’s kind of quiet over here,” said a neighbor who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Police have not determined a suspect at this time, and no arrests have yet been made in the investigation. Neighbors say there is never a time for violence, but this is some of the worst timing.

“There’s a certain element of people who just don’t value life and if you cross them, that’s it,” said Hepper. “It’s just sad to happen at Christmas time when we’re supposed to value the lives of others.”

“To kill somebody like that, my kids could have been outside right then. It just goes to show that person really doesn’t care,” said the anonymous neighbor.

Authorities said this is the 24th homicide this year in Springfield, which matches the total from 2020.

Hepper said he is used to the violence, but it still hurts every time.

“You just get used to it,” said Hepper. “I don’t say you get immune to it. but it’s heartbreak, especially at Christmas time. That somebody’s son, or brother or parents.”

Police say this is an open investigation. We will update you as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.