Police identify remains found in a field in El Dorado Springs, Mo.

EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified human remains found in El Dorado Springs in late September.

Investigators say the remains are Timothy N. Taber, 56, of El Dorado Springs. Investigators say Taber was reported missing in March.

Officers responded to a call on September 29 about possible remains found in the 1300 block of South First Street. The area is a field near the Dollar General store. Investigators do not suspect foul play. The Missouri Highway Patrol and the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office assisted police in the investigation.

