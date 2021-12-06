Police say a juvenile was the shooter in a Lebanon, Mo. homicide investigation

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a juvenile pulled the trigger in a deadly shooting Friday night. However, two others with him face charges.

Investigators say Ethan Williams, 23, was shot in the back. Zackary Gillis and Blake Paulson face murder, burglary, and stealing charges in the case.

Investigators say Gillis and Paulson picked up Williams on Friday night after Paulson’s wedding. They went to a home on Albert Street. Witnesses say within five minutes inside the home, Williams was seen running out of it chased by the juvenile with a gun. Paulson told police they had gone to a house and stole money and marijuana from the juvenile.

Paulson told police he and Gillis went inside the house too with multiple weapons. Police later found those weapons in a car in Rolla.

Fort Leonard Wood says the investigation involved three soldiers stationed at the post. Officials from Fort Leonard Wood sent out the following statement on the investigation:

“We are aware of the incident that occurred in Lebanon, Missouri on Dec. 3 involving three Soldiers who are stationed at Fort Leonard Wood. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and those affected during this difficult time. We will continue to work closely with the Lebanon Police Department as the investigation continues.”

Gillis and Paulson, two of the soldiers and armed robbery suspects, are in the Laclede County Jail.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.