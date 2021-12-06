Advertisement

Several counties in north Arkansas under wildfire danger

By Noah Tucker
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Boone County and several surrounding counties in northern Arkansas have been under a high wildfire danger for several weeks.

Despite rain Sunday night into Monday morning, fire officials say it is smart to hold off on large controlled burns until there is more precipitation.

Baxter, Marion, and Searcy counties are under a moderate wildfire danger. Boone, Carroll, and Newton are among 12 counties in the northwest corner of the state that has been under a high wildfire danger. That was temporarily lowered following rainfall, but will resume in a few days barring precipitation, according to the Arkansas Forestry Department.

In the month of November, Boone County only received 1.4 inches of rain, which is nearly three inches less than the monthly average.

“Yeah, we got a little rain last night, but as dry as it’s been along with the low humidity it’ll be back the way it was within a few days,” said Marc Lowery, Chief of Harrison Fire Department. “This time of year all the grass is dying, it’s easy to burn and the humidity is extremely low, so those two things are really a recipe for disaster.”

In the month of November, Boone County only received 1.4 inches of rain, which is nearly 3 inches less than the monthly average. The increased risk is something Marc Lowery and his team have seen an impact from.

In Jasper, there have been multiple fires in the last two weeks causing concern. Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler is asking help from the public to spot suspicious activity or any information into the fires.

”In the rural setting of our county, there is a lot of areas that can go unnoticed until it’s a huge fire,” Lowery said. “Our resources is another thing. All the volunteer fire departments down there do the best they can but there’s so few.”

Sunday, several departments responded to a silo fire, which took eight hours to contain.

”First thing that I would encourage is put that off as long as you can until we get more rain,” said Lowery. “Open burning is regulated within the state, but I would notify your local department when you are trying a controlled burn. But watch the weather, if the winds are going to get up to 20 mph and 20% humidity, it’s going to spread. This grass is dead right now and the leaves are dry and it’s gonna go like crazy.”

For more information on wildfire danger, burn bans and prescribed burns visit https://www.arkfireinfo.org/index.php?do:showBurnBans

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the shooting happened near the Southside Senior Center in Springfield.
Victim identified from deadly shooting in south Springfield, no arrests reported
A 23-year-old man was shot and killed after police say he and two others attempted to rob a...
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed in Lebanon; soldiers from Fort Leonard Wood connected to investigation
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates fiery crash Sunday involving 3 semis near Mount Vernon.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates fiery crash Sunday involving 3 semis near Mount Vernon
Here are the forecast highs Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Night
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is recognizing Trooper Zachary T. Costley this month for...
MSHP Trooper recognized for preventing possible kidnapping attempt in Taney County

Latest News

Police investigate death in the 2200 block of North Marion in Springfield.
Police investigate death in north Springfield neighborhood
Here are the forecast highs Tuesday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold Night
Following federal investigation of wire fraud and ID theft.
On Your Side: Customers told to check credit report following federal investigation of Springfield dealership
Several counties in north Arkansas under wildfire danger
Several counties in north Arkansas under wildfire danger
Lynlee Renick, center, listens to defense attorney Katherine Berger at the Boone County...
Trial underway for wife in death of Missouri snake breeder