Advertisement

Jussie Smollett trial resumes, unclear if he will testify

Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton...
Actor Jussie Smollett arrives Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, with his mother Janet at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for day five of his trial in Chicago.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — After two brothers spent hours telling a jury how Jussie Smollett paid them to carry out a fake racist and anti-gay attack on him in downtown Chicago, the big question as the actor’s trial resumed Monday is whether he will tell his side of the story.

The prosecution rested Thursday and the defense began calling witnesses. On Monday, testimony began with the defense calling a security guard who was working in the area where the alleged attack occurred in January 2019.

Attorneys rarely announce whether their clients will take the stand before they actually call them to testify, and Smollett’s attorneys have not made their plans public.

The reasons why Smollett might want to testify begin with just how bizarre the case is. During the trial that started Nov. 29, what emerged was the story of a television star who cast two brothers as his attackers, gave them dialogue to recite, and paid for the rope he told them to fashion into a noose and loop around his neck.

As strange as that sounds, it is the only narrative that has come to the jury from the siblings, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo. And some legal experts say the only chance Smollett has of beating charges that he lied to the police is by telling jurors his version of what happened on Jan. 29, 2019.

Defense attorney Shay Allen has suggested the brothers, who are Black, were motivated to accuse Smollett of staging the hoax because they disliked the performer — who is gay and Black — and then saw an opportunity to make money. They have suggested that after the brothers were questioned by police about the alleged attack, they asked Smollett for $1 million each to not testify against him at trial.

Smollett, 39, is charged with six counts of felony disorderly conduct for making what prosecutors say was a false police report about the alleged attack — one count for each time he gave a report — to three different officers. The class 4 felony carries a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said if Smollett is convicted he likely would be placed on probation and ordered to perform community service.

___

Check out the AP’s complete coverage of the Jussie Smollett case.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the shooting happened near the Southside Senior Center in Springfield.
Victim identified from deadly shooting in south Springfield, no arrests reported
A 23-year-old man was shot and killed after police say he and two others attempted to rob a...
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed in Lebanon; soldiers from Fort Leonard Wood connected to investigation
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates fiery crash Sunday involving 3 semis near Mount Vernon.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates fiery crash Sunday involving 3 semis near Mount Vernon
Afternoon highs will be around 30 degrees colder than Sunday afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold air is back but only briefly
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is recognizing Trooper Zachary T. Costley this month for...
MSHP Trooper recognized for preventing possible kidnapping attempt in Taney County

Latest News

The post shows a picture of Rep. Thomas Massie and his family smiling and posing with an...
Kentucky congressman under fire for pro-gun family Christmas photo on Twitter
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, observes an early morning police raid on a home...
UK police contacted over report of cocaine use in Parliament
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
Trump social-media venture under scrutiny by US regulators
Prosecutor Karen McDonald said that the teen suspect's parents could've taken action to prevent...
Michigan school shooting could've been prevented, prosecutor says