Advertisement

Student arrested for threat on social media against another student in Mountain View-Birch Tree/Liberty School District

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities arrested a student in the Mountain View-Birch Tree/Liberty School District for making a threat against another student on social media.

School leaders say the threat happened away from school on Friday. They say they were made aware of the threat and notified law enforcement.

The school district released this statement:

The District was made aware of a threat made to one of our students on social media on Friday. This threat came from outside the school. Law enforcement was immediately contacted and has been investigating. The individual who made the threat has been detained pending determination of charges. At no time was there a weapon or an individual with a weapon on campus. This morning, the District sent out an alert to parents and staff via our electronic messaging system. The message was sent to the third party service at 7:18 a.m., but unfortunately, was not transmitted by that third party service until after 8:00 a.m. This lag caused unnecessary concern surrounding an already stressful situation and we are working with the contracted service provider to ensure such a delay doesn’t occur in the future.

Because of policy and the law regarding student privacy, we are not able to release additional details regarding this matter at this time, however, we continue to work to ensure law enforcement has all the information they need to address this matter appropriately. Student and staff member safety is our highest priority and we thank those who assisted with promptly reporting this issue, and law enforcement for their quick response.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the shooting happened near the Southside Senior Center in Springfield.
Victim identified from deadly shooting in south Springfield, no arrests reported
A 23-year-old man was shot and killed after police say he and two others attempted to rob a...
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed in Lebanon; soldiers from Fort Leonard Wood connected to investigation
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates fiery crash Sunday involving 3 semis near Mount Vernon.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates fiery crash Sunday involving 3 semis near Mount Vernon
Much cooler temperatures.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Cold air is back but only briefly
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is recognizing Trooper Zachary T. Costley this month for...
MSHP Trooper recognized for preventing possible kidnapping attempt in Taney County

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 1,450+ new cases; Arkansas adds 300+ new cases
Flu cases rising in Greene County; cases higher than previous years
National Weather Service confirms tornado from Sunday night’s storms in Christian County
Mountain View, Mo. woman pleads guilty using a stolen identity to enroll in college