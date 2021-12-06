Student arrested for threat on social media against another student in Mountain View-Birch Tree/Liberty School District

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities arrested a student in the Mountain View-Birch Tree/Liberty School District for making a threat against another student on social media.

School leaders say the threat happened away from school on Friday. They say they were made aware of the threat and notified law enforcement.

The school district released this statement:

The District was made aware of a threat made to one of our students on social media on Friday. This threat came from outside the school. Law enforcement was immediately contacted and has been investigating. The individual who made the threat has been detained pending determination of charges. At no time was there a weapon or an individual with a weapon on campus. This morning, the District sent out an alert to parents and staff via our electronic messaging system. The message was sent to the third party service at 7:18 a.m., but unfortunately, was not transmitted by that third party service until after 8:00 a.m. This lag caused unnecessary concern surrounding an already stressful situation and we are working with the contracted service provider to ensure such a delay doesn’t occur in the future.

Because of policy and the law regarding student privacy, we are not able to release additional details regarding this matter at this time, however, we continue to work to ensure law enforcement has all the information they need to address this matter appropriately. Student and staff member safety is our highest priority and we thank those who assisted with promptly reporting this issue, and law enforcement for their quick response.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.