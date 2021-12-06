Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Significant traffic delays eastbound on I-44 near Greene County and Lawrence County line

A crash on Interstate 44 near the Greene County and Lawrence County line is causing significant...
A crash on Interstate 44 near the Greene County and Lawrence County line is causing significant traffic delays for drivers heading eastbound.(OzarksTraffic.com)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - A crash on Interstate 44 near the Greene County and Lawrence County line is causing significant traffic delays for drivers heading eastbound.

The crash was reported around 6 p.m. near mile marker 60 on Interstate 44.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is advising drivers to expect significant traffic delays and try to use alternative routes is possible. Drivers are being diverted to an exit near Halltown, Missouri, while crews work to clean up the scene of the crash.

Viewers near the area tell KY3 they possibly noticed a semi on fire, though authorities have not yet confirmed if that was related to the crash.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed after police say he and two others attempted to rob a...
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed in Lebanon; soldiers from Fort Leonard Wood connected to investigation
Police say the shooting happened near the Southside Senior Center in Springfield.
Victim identified from deadly shooting in south Springfield, no arrests reported
Chris King/Queen City Auto
Owner of Springfield auto dealership pleads guilty to identity theft, wire fraud charges
Southern counties have the best chance.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong cold front arrives tonight
James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece

Latest News

John "Buck" O'Neil, a former Negro league player and manager, talks about the Negro League in...
Kansas City Monarchs’ Buck O’Neil, 5 others elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
Southern counties have the best chance.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong cold front arrives tonight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Strong storms expected tonight for some
Mizzou selected for Armed Services Bowl against Army