TRAFFIC ALERT: Significant traffic delays eastbound on I-44 near Greene County and Lawrence County line

HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - A crash on Interstate 44 near the Greene County and Lawrence County line is causing significant traffic delays for drivers heading eastbound.

The crash was reported around 6 p.m. near mile marker 60 on Interstate 44.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is advising drivers to expect significant traffic delays and try to use alternative routes is possible. Drivers are being diverted to an exit near Halltown, Missouri, while crews work to clean up the scene of the crash.

Viewers near the area tell KY3 they possibly noticed a semi on fire, though authorities have not yet confirmed if that was related to the crash.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.