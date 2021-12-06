On Your Side: Customers told to check credit report following federal investigation of Springfield dealership

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s the number one question KY3 has received after a story we first reported on Friday. It’s about the owner of the used car dealership, pleading guilty to wire fraud and ID theft. Customers are asking, what do I do?

On Your Side has a few answers.

“The guy was so nice. He made me feel comfortable while buying the car,” said Bryan Fleming.

He bought a 2016 Nissan Altima at Queen City Motors. It was during the time federal investigators say Chris King took customer loan info, applied for loans without their consent, and pocketed a total of nearly $800,000.

To complete the loans, federal investigators say King used personal info like names, addresses, social security numbers, birthdays and employment history.

“The first thing that popped in my head was he was possibly using my information out there,” said Fleming.

Fleming checked his credit report. So far, everything looks correct. Consumer experts say if you applied for a loan at Queen City Motors check your credit.

“Stories, like these, wild stories of ID fraud, they do happen. That’s why it’s so important for folks to stay on top of their credit report,” said Syed Ejaz with Consumer Reports.

You can check your credit for free at AnnualCreditReport.com or through your credit monitoring service. If you spot a problem, file a dispute.

“Go through the dispute process,” said Ejaz. “Have all the documentation you need to support your claim. See if you can get your credit report fixed. If that doesn’t work, file a complaint with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.”

If you see an error, that you believe is a fraud, report it police and take these steps:

File a dispute with that credit bureau.

Type up a formal letter with supporting documents. Make copies for yourself.

Send it via registered mail.

Consider getting a credit monitoring service. Some are free. As always check reviews. Read the fine print, because you’ll give up some privacy for convenience.

Something else customers can consider is freezing your credit. When you freeze, a line of credit cannot be opened in your name. Freezing is free. Consumers must freeze at each credit bureau.

Only do this if you do not plan to take out loans within the next few years.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.