Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl in North Carolina

Ava Lee Pierce, 1, is believed to have been abducted by Roxanne Cromer Parson, 34.
Ava Lee Pierce, 1, is believed to have been abducted by Roxanne Cromer Parson, 34.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Ava Lee Pierce who authorities said was abducted from Climax, N.C., on Tuesday.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported that Ava is a 1-year-old girl, about 3-foot-8 tall and weighs 20 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt with black pants. Ava also has a birthmark on right side of her abdomen.

She was allegedly abducted by Roxanne Cromer Parson, 34, who is 5-foot-4 tall and weighs 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She has sores on her face.

It is not known where Parson was heading.

If anyone has information about Ava’s disappearance, call the Randolph County Sheriffs Office immediately at (336) 318-6699, or call 911 or *HP.

