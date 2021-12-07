Advertisement

Arkansas lawmakers meeting to take up income tax cut plan

(Source: KARK-TV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Legislature is meeting on Tuesday to take up a nearly $500 million income tax cut plan, but some lawmakers are expected to push for other measures including an abortion ban styled after one passed in neighboring Texas.

The House and Senate are convening for a special session Gov. Asa Hutchinson called to take up the tax cut proposal, which will cost $498 million when fully implemented in 2026. The proposal calls for cutting Arkansas’ top individual income tax rate from 5.9% to 4.9%.

The Republican governor’s plan also includes corporate tax cuts and a low-income tax credit.

Some GOP lawmakers are pushing for the Legislature to take up other measures during the session, though Hutchinson is urging them to keep the focus on tax cuts.

If two-thirds of the House and Senate approve, the Legislature can extend the session for up to two weeks to take up proposals not on the session’s agenda. One GOP lawmaker has said he’ll push for an abortion ban similar to one in Texas that is being considered by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Hutchinson has said he hopes lawmakers hold off and see how the high court rules on the Texas ban and other pending abortion cases.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Weather Service confirms tornado from Sunday night’s storms in Christian County
Police investigate death in the 2200 block of North Marion in Springfield.
Police investigate death in north Springfield neighborhood
Skeletal remains found in El Dorado Springs, Mo.
Police identify remains found in a field in El Dorado Springs, Mo.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates fiery crash Sunday involving 3 semis near Mount Vernon.
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates fiery crash Sunday involving 3 semis near Mount Vernon
Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, asked more than 900 employees to join him on a Zoom call...
Better.com CEO fires 900+ employees on a Zoom call

Latest News

Springfield Police Department hosts 7th annual Stop the Violence conference.
HEADS UP: Springfield Police Department’s non-emergency lines temporary down Tuesday afternoon
Widespread cloud cover will keep temperatures in the 40s again.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Another chilly day, then a warm-up
One more chilly day
Tabitha Eutsler is thanking her students after being recognized as the state's top math educator.
Jeffries Elementary teacher awarded top math educator in Missouri