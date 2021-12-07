Arkansas lawmakers meeting to take up income tax cut plan

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Legislature is meeting on Tuesday to take up a nearly $500 million income tax cut plan, but some lawmakers are expected to push for other measures including an abortion ban styled after one passed in neighboring Texas.

The House and Senate are convening for a special session Gov. Asa Hutchinson called to take up the tax cut proposal, which will cost $498 million when fully implemented in 2026. The proposal calls for cutting Arkansas’ top individual income tax rate from 5.9% to 4.9%.

The Republican governor’s plan also includes corporate tax cuts and a low-income tax credit.

Some GOP lawmakers are pushing for the Legislature to take up other measures during the session, though Hutchinson is urging them to keep the focus on tax cuts.

If two-thirds of the House and Senate approve, the Legislature can extend the session for up to two weeks to take up proposals not on the session’s agenda. One GOP lawmaker has said he’ll push for an abortion ban similar to one in Texas that is being considered by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Hutchinson has said he hopes lawmakers hold off and see how the high court rules on the Texas ban and other pending abortion cases.

