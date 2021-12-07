Branson’s House of Hope opens warming shelter; asking for volunteers

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - House of Hope, Branson’s only warming center, opened its doors Monday night after temperatures dropped. And when they opened up to those in need, they noticed a need of their own.

On Monday night, the shelter housed seven guests.

The doors open from 6 p.m to 8 a.m. on nights when temperatures reach 32 degrees or below. The shelter provides dinner and breakfast during their stay along with a warm cot for sleeping. House of Hope Services Director Alex Sprinkle says as more people stay at the warming center, she says the need for volunteers increases.

“We just wanna bring people alongside the community and show the population that people care about them, even if you’re not necessarily serving in a capacity where you’re serving meals or cleaning maybe it looks like playing games or watching tv or cooking popcorn,” said Sprinkle.

House of Hope says they need tents and sleeping bags. You can drop them off at the House of Office at 215 Veterans Blvd. in Branson or Riley’s Treasures Thrift Store at the same location.

