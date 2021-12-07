City of Harrison, Ark. behind on leaf removal; leaders expect to finish on time

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - If you live on the southwest side of Harrison you may be wondering when city crews will pick up your leaves.

Ward two’s leaf pick-up started on November 29. The city hoped to finish the job by December 5. But many homes have piles of leaves at the curb.

City leaders say they plan to catch up soon. Ward Two typically is slow as it is heavily populated with mature trees, not to mention preparation and street cleanup for the Christmas parade also delayed the process.

The city offers its free annual leaf removal service to everyone in the city limits, with pickup starting the Monday after Thanksgiving until Christmas.

“It works really well,” said John Hillier, a longtime resident who utilizes the trash pickup. “You rake your leaves to the street, basically the end of the yard. They come by one time and pick them up.”

Starting the Monday after Thanksgiving, the city’s public works vacuums up waste from clock-in to clock-out.

“It’s a good service, I enjoy it,” said Hillier. “I think it saves the city money because it keeps leaves from clogging up the drains.”

This is exactly what Bryan Marshall, the street superintendent for Harrison City works, says the primary purpose is.

“It keeps the streets safer and we avoid having all those leaves end up in the drains,” he explained.

Everyone appreciates getting rid of those leaves.

”We usually catch up; about the third week, we get back on top of it. It gets lighter,” said Marshall. “We typically take over a week to do ward 2, there’s a lot of mature trees in that area.”

Weather can create another obstacle.

”Cold weather, rain, if it rains, I try not to have them out there,” said Marshall.

“Some days are really nice and some are today like today, cold and things are a little slow,” said Hillier.

Despite working to get back on pace, public works workers anticipate they will complete the entire project on time by Christmas.

”We usually have it wrapped up right around Christmas time, there may be a few days after Christmas we’ll have to use to finish up,” said Marshall. “But we try to make it right before the holiday.”

Marshall says to best help the removal process, keep all leaves in one pile along the street curb and avoid having any trash or bagged leaves in the pile. If you have questions about when your leaves should be picked up you can contact city works at (870)741-3434.

